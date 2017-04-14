Forget sculpted Insta-brows, feather brows are the new trend that's sweeping the beauty scene

The world of beauty has prompted many infectious trends, and the latest to sweep social media is feather brows.

The perfectly sculpted “Instagram” brows that have dominated the scene for months are about to become a thing of the past in favour of wispy brows.

The look seems to have been created by Finnish make-up artist Stelle Sironen, who posted a photo of her brushed-out brows online, teasing them as the new hot craze.

While she may have been joking, other beauty gurus soon began picking up the trend, recreating Stella’s feather brows themselves.

#featherbrows THIS HAD TO BE DONE! Link in bio for full video on how I created these brows after seeing @stella.s.makeup 's post on these 😍😍 TEHE!!#feathereyebrows A post shared by Chhimmi Dholkar Gurung (@callmechim) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

While many make-up artists seem to be embracing the look, other beauty fans seem hesitant to adopt the brave brows.