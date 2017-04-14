Forget sculpted Insta-brows, feather brows are the new trend that's sweeping the beauty scene
The world of beauty has prompted many infectious trends, and the latest to sweep social media is feather brows.
The perfectly sculpted “Instagram” brows that have dominated the scene for months are about to become a thing of the past in favour of wispy brows.
The look seems to have been created by Finnish make-up artist Stelle Sironen, who posted a photo of her brushed-out brows online, teasing them as the new hot craze.
note to self: when u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and.... well. start the trend anyways THANK YOU for all the love and hate on my last pic! i think we should call this #featherbrows so if you actually want to recreate this, pls use the hashtag and tag me in the picture💘 skin: @maccosmetics strobe cream, face&body foundation c1, pro longwear concealer in NC15, fix+ highlight: @maccosmetics Double Gleam brows: glue stick + @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in Dark Brown eyeshadows: @maccosmetics Texture & Coppering lashes: @ardell_lashes Wispies lips: @lipsicosmetics Leros + clear lip gloss
While she may have been joking, other beauty gurus soon began picking up the trend, recreating Stella’s feather brows themselves.
•PRIMARY🌼🦋🍄• What do you guys think of these #featherbrows ? (Let the hate commence) I did this whole eye look using only lipstick 🙀😸 I haven't had this much fun with makeup in a long time • inspired by @laur_elyse & @stella.s.makeup - thank you for the constant inspiration and giving me drive to be a better artist • Eyes : @limecrimemakeup New yolk city, @gerardcosmetics passion play lipstick, I mixed @katvondbeauty echo & @limecrimemakeup teacup liquid lipstick, @cleogoddessbeauty boss bitch lashes use KACY1 to save money!! • Lips : @lashesbylena Aubrey liquid lipstick • Face : @toofaced born this way foundation, @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina fair contour kit, @beccacosmetics pearl highlighter
Seriously, new everyday brow!! I had so much fun recreating these #featherbrows in a collaboration with the amazing @beautybekky for a full face space goth look 😊😊 She did an amazing job, so go check hers out!💕 Original concept by @stella.s.makeup and @leevittu PRODUCTS USED: Brows: glue stick Eyes: Kat Vond D metalmatte palette, Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance palette and The Masquerade Palette by Juvia's place Lips: Bite Beauty lipstick in Aubergine with Nars velvet matte lip pencil in Train Bleu Highlight: Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette in Ultra Violet Amethyst
While many make-up artists seem to be embracing the look, other beauty fans seem hesitant to adopt the brave brows.
I don't know what to think about feather brows tbh. They aren't quite right, but I don't know how— Morgan Stringer (@MoString) April 13, 2017
