Forget sculpted Insta-brows, feather brows are the new trend that's sweeping the beauty scene

Back to Discover Home

The world of beauty has prompted many infectious trends, and the latest to sweep social media is feather brows.

The perfectly sculpted “Instagram” brows that have dominated the scene for months are about to become a thing of the past in favour of wispy brows.

The look seems to have been created by Finnish make-up artist Stelle Sironen, who posted a photo of her brushed-out brows online, teasing them as the new hot craze.

While she may have been joking, other beauty gurus soon began picking up the trend, recreating Stella’s feather brows themselves.

•PRIMARY🌼🦋🍄• What do you guys think of these #featherbrows ? (Let the hate commence) I did this whole eye look using only lipstick 🙀😸 I haven't had this much fun with makeup in a long time • inspired by @laur_elyse & @stella.s.makeup - thank you for the constant inspiration and giving me drive to be a better artist • Eyes : @limecrimemakeup New yolk city, @gerardcosmetics passion play lipstick, I mixed @katvondbeauty echo & @limecrimemakeup teacup liquid lipstick, @cleogoddessbeauty boss bitch lashes use KACY1 to save money!! • Lips : @lashesbylena Aubrey liquid lipstick • Face : @toofaced born this way foundation, @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina fair contour kit, @beccacosmetics pearl highlighter

A post shared by Kacy Wilkins 👩🏻‍🎨 (@artistrybykacy) on

While many make-up artists seem to be embracing the look, other beauty fans seem hesitant to adopt the brave brows.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Beauty, Eyebrows, Feather eyebrows, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover