For anyone who couldn't see the supermoon for the clouds, here are some photos of the sight

A dazzling supermoon rose above the country tonight.

December's full moon, traditionally known as the Cold Moon, appears bigger and brighter in the sky as it sits closer than average to Earth.

Astronomers said it would reach its highest point above the horizon at about midnight.

Observers will be hoping for clear skies at this time, when the moon will be at its clearest and brightest.

At 3.47pm - the exact moment of full moon - it was 222,761 miles from Earth, closer than the average distance of 238,900 miles.

The first supermoon of the year was visible on January 12 and the second was on November 3.

People who've been lucky enough to see the spectacle in among the breaks in the cloud, have been sharing their photos online tonight.

December #FullMoon, called the #Supermoon, is at its closest point to #Earth. It will not get this close again until November 2039. The Moon tonight is 14% larger and 30% brighter. pic.twitter.com/3gSs8RH5FL — SEEMIKHAN (@seemi13) December 3, 2017