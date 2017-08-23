Food served on tennis rackets and in shoes: 13 of the most ridiculous plate substitutes around
Been passed your fries in a watering can, or served soup on a slate? The trend for weird and wacky serving styles has increased in peculiarity in recent years, with wooden boards becoming a certifiable staple in a lot of restaurants.
But, it turns out diners still just love a round plate. In fact, according to a YouGov poll in the UK, while 69% of respondents didn’t have too much of a problem with meals dished up on slates, and 64% liked dinner on a wooden board, 99% still preferred a good old round plate.
@WeWantPlates apparently it's pork! pic.twitter.com/9o6GEUeNbz— Chris (@UKChris1982) August 12, 2017
Food writer and editor William Sitwell told the Daily Telegraph: “Square and rectangular plates are an abomination. Food should be served on round plates and not a right angle in sight.
“A square plate is at odds with nature. Mother Nature produces ingredients that are many shapes – including round, but never square.”
So here are a few serving styles Mother Nature would definitely not be happy about…
1. Afternoon tea on a tennis racket anyone?
2. Pudding in a trowel makes perfect sense…
3. Pop the lid on and that’s breakfast to go sorted
4. You can’t beat chips in a plant pot
5. Well, if the dog wasn’t using it…
@WeWantPlates ah yes. A dog bowl. How trendy. pic.twitter.com/n30noVdLIA— Zoe Carrington (@zoecarrington) July 26, 2015
6. Lost a shoe? Fill the remaining one with tempura so it doesn’t feel lonely
@WeWantPlates the table next to us got their tempura in a handbag...... pic.twitter.com/8Qcz2DIQg1— eeke (@eeketht) March 28, 2016
7. Cocktail in a Pot Noodle? Now that’s some serious recycling
8. Why not present a lovely summer salad in your nan’s old jelly moulds?
Hipster salad in a jelly/blancmange mould. Hereford #WeWantPlates pic.twitter.com/N8ljYREyVk— Dr Owain Connors🇪🇺 (@OwainConnors) July 9, 2017
9. There’s no better place for butter than on a rock
Butter on a rock #wewantplates pic.twitter.com/YBNRi1XGKD— Bo Bene (@MissBoBene) June 16, 2017
10. A mini picnic bench! Adorable!
How would you like your afternoon tea served? On a garden bench please #WeWantPlates pic.twitter.com/hw9Fl7cDMJ— ruby_malpas@hotmail. (@malp_j) June 11, 2017
11. Who knew egg boxes made such handy lunch boxes?!
@WeWantPlates Spotted at 'Stepping Stone' in Melbourne 😒 #wewantplates #help pic.twitter.com/Eld4o0FqLX— Leila (@leilamaclaren) April 11, 2017
12. Might as well start hanging meat up with the washing then
#WeWantPlates @WeWantPlates It was a good drying day. Seen at Hopscotch Melbourne pic.twitter.com/jghVdpPvlk— Auto Forward SMS (@AutoForwardSMS) January 4, 2017
13. Mmmm, just shovel it down!
Just had an amazing brunch... on a shovel @WeWantPlates #wewantplates pic.twitter.com/SIyLF65MOd— Jack Pearson (@JLTPearson) December 16, 2016
