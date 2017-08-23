Food served on tennis rackets and in shoes: 13 of the most ridiculous plate substitutes around

Been passed your fries in a watering can, or served soup on a slate? The trend for weird and wacky serving styles has increased in peculiarity in recent years, with wooden boards becoming a certifiable staple in a lot of restaurants.

But, it turns out diners still just love a round plate. In fact, according to a YouGov poll in the UK, while 69% of respondents didn’t have too much of a problem with meals dished up on slates, and 64% liked dinner on a wooden board, 99% still preferred a good old round plate.

Food writer and editor William Sitwell told the Daily Telegraph: “Square and rectangular plates are an abomination. Food should be served on round plates and not a right angle in sight.

“A square plate is at odds with nature. Mother Nature produces ingredients that are many shapes – including round, but never square.”

So here are a few serving styles Mother Nature would definitely not be happy about…

1. Afternoon tea on a tennis racket anyone?

Now why didn't I think of this? #platesnotslates #wewantplates #chefsgonecraycray A post shared by Blo Deady (@blodeady) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

2. Pudding in a trowel makes perfect sense…

Ah yes, a trowel. Of course. Definitely the go-to receptacle for a white chocolate mousse. #wewantplates #servesyouwrong #gardening A post shared by Tom Whlr (@tom_whlr) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

3. Pop the lid on and that’s breakfast to go sorted

To celebrate getting to 1000 Facebook likes we want to do a giveaway. Share this image for a chance to win a free breakfast jar for both yourself and a friend ???? A post shared by Munchies Cardiff (@munchiescdf) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

4. You can’t beat chips in a plant pot

5. Well, if the dog wasn’t using it…

6. Lost a shoe? Fill the remaining one with tempura so it doesn’t feel lonely

@WeWantPlates the table next to us got their tempura in a handbag...... pic.twitter.com/8Qcz2DIQg1 — eeke (@eeketht) March 28, 2016

7. Cocktail in a Pot Noodle? Now that’s some serious recycling

When in Birmingham ?? #cocktails #summer #birmingham #potnoodle #wewantplates A post shared by Jessica LC Edge (@jessicalc4) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

8. Why not present a lovely summer salad in your nan’s old jelly moulds?

9. There’s no better place for butter than on a rock

10. A mini picnic bench! Adorable!

How would you like your afternoon tea served? On a garden bench please #WeWantPlates pic.twitter.com/hw9Fl7cDMJ — ruby_malpas@hotmail. (@malp_j) June 11, 2017

11. Who knew egg boxes made such handy lunch boxes?!

12. Might as well start hanging meat up with the washing then

#WeWantPlates @WeWantPlates It was a good drying day. Seen at Hopscotch Melbourne pic.twitter.com/jghVdpPvlk — Auto Forward SMS (@AutoForwardSMS) January 4, 2017

13. Mmmm, just shovel it down!