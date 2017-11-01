Follow the creative process as an artist carves an exquisite skull using colouring pencils
A British artist has used colouring pencils to craft a remarkable, life-size sculpture of the human skull.
The final shots of the finished skull, meticulously carved from a solid block of colouring pencils, 646 pencils were used to make the block and it has taken me over a month to complete this piece, it sold last night and i will miss him dearly when he is gone, I named him Wilson. I have no plans to repeat this carving, it was one of the toughest carving projects i ever embarked on, i just wanted to be able to say i was the first carver to carve a full scale, full skull from pencils:) #thebrokenbiscuitrepairshop #askullisforlifenotjustforhalloween
The piece was created by carving artist and Instagram user skotbiscuit, and has been widely shared online for its exquisite detail and novel medium.
His work began with a collection of 646 colouring pencils glued together.
He then shaved and sanded the ends and sides to create one complete block.
Next, measurements were taken to reproduce the scale of the human head – involving some pretty awesome old-school equipment.
After rounding the shape, the artist then drew on the details to guide his carving of the skull.
A quick comparison with another fake skull showed his carving was on track.
Then he really got his teeth into the piece…
And after some final touches and a polish – voila!
The artist said he has now sold the skull, but found time for a picture with his new friend – named Wilson.
However, it turns out the sculptor’s brilliance with the coloured pencil piece isn’t surprising – he’s something of an expert on the human head.
In the past month he’s also made a skull from a Magic 8 Ball.
And created some miraculous pieces at the beach.
If you’d like to see more of skotbiscuit’s amazing work check out his Instagram page.
