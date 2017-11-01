Follow the creative process as an artist carves an exquisite skull using colouring pencils

A British artist has used colouring pencils to craft a remarkable, life-size sculpture of the human skull.

The piece was created by carving artist and Instagram user skotbiscuit, and has been widely shared online for its exquisite detail and novel medium.

His work began with a collection of 646 colouring pencils glued together.

646 pencils, ready to go??

He then shaved and sanded the ends and sides to create one complete block.

Now i can see the wood thru the trees i can begin to visualise the skull in side the pencil block??

Next, measurements were taken to reproduce the scale of the human head – involving some pretty awesome old-school equipment.

This pencil skull will be 1:1 scale if this works out.

After rounding the shape, the artist then drew on the details to guide his carving of the skull.

Progress on the 1:1 scale colouring pencil skull #askullisforlifenotjustforhalloween

A quick comparison with another fake skull showed his carving was on track.

A post shared by Sk??t (@skotbiscuit) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

Then he really got his teeth into the piece…

Made a start on the Pencil Dentistry tonight. #askullisforlifenotjustforhalloween

And after some final touches and a polish – voila!

646 colouring pencils went in to this piece, it Sold last night after more than a months work went in to this carving. I named him Wilson. #askullisforlifenotjustforhalloween #thebrokenbiscuitrepairshop

The artist said he has now sold the skull, but found time for a picture with his new friend – named Wilson.

A post shared by Sk??t (@skotbiscuit) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

However, it turns out the sculptor’s brilliance with the coloured pencil piece isn’t surprising – he’s something of an expert on the human head.

In the past month he’s also made a skull from a Magic 8 Ball.

Also rattled this 8 ball out this weekend?? sold already but i got a new box of balls on its way soon

And created some miraculous pieces at the beach.

Amonskull fossil, #askullisforlifenotjustforhalloween

#askullisforlifenotjustforhalloween

If you’d like to see more of skotbiscuit’s amazing work check out his Instagram page.