Follow Santa’s progress as he makes his epic Christmas journey

The Minister for Transport has just granted clearance for Santa Claus to enter Irish airspace.

Minister Shane Ross says he's very happy to tell all the children of Ireland that Santa will soon be heading in their direction.

Santa and his sled have got the reindeer working flat out as they accelerate out of the North Pole on their journey around the world.

He's made good progress around the world so far and should be reaching Ireland sometime after nine-o'clock, so all children need to be heading to bed soon.

Santa and his reindeer have to gain momentous speeds to get around the world to all the children.

Santa has checked his list, and says it won’t be long before he’s heading to Europe, so children need to get ready for an early night.

Navigation boss, Mrs. Claus has also been on to the station to ask children to leave a glass of milk for Santa rather than a drop of whiskey because he doesn't want to drink when he's driving the sleigh.

General Lori Robinson from the North American Aerospace Defence Command has been tracking his movements.

Follow his progress below.

- Digital Desk