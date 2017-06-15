Foils, Arms and Hog perfectly sum up every Irish engagement ever

They say it’s one of the happiest times of your life, the day you announce to the world that you and your partner are getting married.

Well, unless you’re Irish that is.

Where “it’s about time you got the finger out” is not an unusual response to your good news.

Or else it’s quickly followed by, “make sure the O’Sheas who moved to Canada ten years ago are invited to that now, they used to bath you”.

It’s ok if you haven't come to that time in your life, let comedy trio Foil, Arms and Hog sum it up for you.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.