Foil Arms and Hog suggest a plumber work for the 'exposure'

If you graduated from work anytime after the economic crash, you’re probably all-too familiar with the world of unpaid work.

The idea of going straight from college to paid employment now seems a laughably quaint idea, with new graduates instead expected to work for free to gain experience.

From internships to one-off jobs done purely for the “exposure”, the Irish comedians perfectly satirise the phrases many young people are familiar with hearing from prospective employers.

