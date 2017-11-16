Foil, Arms and Hog introduce 2017’s most relatable game

Are you the type of person who double checks everything is turned off before you leave the house, only to find yourself ringing home within 20 mins as convinced that you’ve left your hair straightener on?

Foil, Arms and Hog have just the game for you.

*Said in X-Factor style voice-over*

Introducing 'The Anxious the Board Game'

Forgot to lock the door before going on Holidays? Collect 3 anxious points …

Five missed calls from an unknown number? Collect 2 anxious points …

The comedy trio are touring their live show, OINK in 2018.

Check out if they’re coming to a location near you on their Facebook page.