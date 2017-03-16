Foil Arms and Hog discover the truth about St Patrick's Day

Don't you just hate when you're painting the Irish flag on your face in the mirror and suddenly your from the Ivory Coast?

Does this ever happen to you?

No? Just us?

Anyway, the lads from Foil Arms and Hog are back, and they discover that St Patrick's Day isn't as Irish as they thought.

"All the best Irish people aren't Irish, I mean look at Jack Charlton."

Foil Arms and Hog are playing: Vicar street April 29, Wexford Opera House April 30, Black Box Galway May 25 and the Brighton Fringe in the coming months.

All tickets from http://www.FoilArmsandHog.ie

Happy St Patrick's Day everyone!