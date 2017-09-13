Focus Ireland’s hard-hitting video on youth homelessness has made a big impact on social media

Focus Ireland has today launched a hard-hitting short film to highlight the terrible crisis of young people becoming homeless when leaving state care at 18 and it has received a warm welcome on social media this evening.

Called “I can’t Sleep” the video features an actress playing the part a young person leaving care.

Within minutes of first being aired on TV this evening it was trending on twitter.

The emotive twist in the piece is that it shows two versions of how her character Lucy’s life pans out – One where she is safe as she has getting aftercare support and housing from Focus Ireland and the other version of her life where is homeless and in danger on the streets as she has no support.

The piece features the U2 song “Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own” and the band kindly gave permission for Focus Ireland to use the song. The short film is being rolled out across TV and social media from in a campaign made possible by support from Bord Gáis Energy (BGE) as part of its partnership with Focus Ireland.

The video ends with an appeal for people to text HOME to 50300 to donate €4. For every €1 raised Bord Gais Energy will kindly match it. (To a max of €60,000 )

You can help young people like Lucy from becoming homeless. Click here to donate: https://t.co/5T2XvPjAnc #YouthHomelessness pic.twitter.com/aQ6SXgs5F1 — Focus Ireland (@FocusIreland) September 13, 2017

Dave Kirwan, Managing Director of Bord Gáis Energy said: “This is a film that will affect everyone who sees it, it is heart-breaking and moving and importantly calls on all of us to consider what is happening in our country at this time.

Donate to the campaign here