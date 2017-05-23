Flags fly at half mast across the world for Manchester

Following last night's terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, people, organisations and nations across the world have shown their thoughts are with those affected, writes Pam Ryan.

Britain is seeing their flag flying at half mast everywhere.

The North Wales Police flag flies at half-mast as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in Manchester last night. pic.twitter.com/FQMfDLRVzO — DCC Gareth Pritchard (@NWPDeputyChief) May 23, 2017

The thoughts & prayers of everyone at Rhyl RNLI are with those affected by the #Manchester attack. The Union flag is flying at half mast. pic.twitter.com/pWIgSxvKVV — Rhyl Lifeboat (@rhyllifeboat) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts are with #Manchester. Flags outside the Guildhall are at half-mast; a minute’s silence will be held at Council #StandTogether — Wrexham Council (@wrexhamcbc) May 23, 2017

This is our England. This green & pleasant land. With the union flag at half mast for kids murdered by an Immigrant. Shut the doors, no more pic.twitter.com/BEqg1L1k8V — Tony Stone (@Summerrosesdad) May 23, 2017

As a mark of solidarity, Edinburgh City Chambers are flying flags at half mast. #StayStrongManchester pic.twitter.com/rNWuDvowyI — Sue Riot (@SueRiot) May 23, 2017

Union Flag at half mast on the Town Hall for #manchester pic.twitter.com/58MxH5kK5q — Thomas Smith (@SmudgeThomas) May 23, 2017

The UK Flag is flying at half-mast at Saint John City Hall in memory of the victims of the attack in Manchester yesterday. pic.twitter.com/CxdpvqYzsf — Bernard Cormier (@BernardCormier) May 23, 2017

Union Flag flying at half-mast @lambeth_council - in tribute and remembrance to those killed & injured in #manchester pic.twitter.com/GBb0LnSsOr — Sean Harriss (@Seanharriss) May 23, 2017

Hanley town hall flying at half mast for the love of #manchester pic.twitter.com/BZYTfCTVMt — GrumpyOldMick (@onlyonebirdy) May 23, 2017

Walking home past the Houses of Parliament. Flag at half mast for the Manchester victims & the dark clouds representing this sad solemn day💔 pic.twitter.com/ly2DNAv0aa — Alexa Morden (@alexamorden) May 23, 2017

Flags in Edinburgh at half mast for Manchester. pic.twitter.com/pD31Em4TAs — ℋℛℋ Elliot Adams💀📚 (@ElvishCostello) May 23, 2017

Harrods flag flies at half mast for those killed and injured in the Manchester atrocity. pic.twitter.com/zGbhp92VgQ — KA (@KAKnightsbridge) May 23, 2017

Signs of solidarity are popping up from all over the world and foreign embassy bases in Britain.

The Toronto Sign will shine white, red & blue tonight in solidarity with the City of Manchester. Join us and #PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/fhWrkLUaJO — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) May 23, 2017

Madrid's Congress's flag at half mast united standing with Manchester against terror pic.twitter.com/UugcjEUNcK — Michael Butler (@MikeSButler13) May 23, 2017

28 EU flags at half mast. pic.twitter.com/FOimEsoqsl — Daniel Boffey (@DanielBoffey) May 23, 2017

In solidarity with the UK, all flags are at half-mast at @NATO headquarters today. pic.twitter.com/BzELQjyOtp — NorwayNATO (@NorwayNATO) May 23, 2017

The flags outside the Embassy are flying at half-mast in solidarity with the people of Manchester. #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/AW8Ed7uBqB — French Embassy UK (@FranceintheUK) May 23, 2017

The flag over #CanadaHouse has been lowered to half mast out of respect to those killed or injured in #Manchester. Canada stands with UK. pic.twitter.com/fwr1YPmIzG — CanadianUK (@CanadianUK) May 23, 2017

The Embassy flag at half-mast today as a mark of respect for the tragic events in #Manchester pic.twitter.com/UNMWyaCvwy — British Embassy (@UKinUSA) May 23, 2017

The flag on the Peace Tower will be flown at half-mast until sunset on May 25, 2017. pic.twitter.com/iwXP8HRcXw — Senate of Canada (@SenateCA) May 23, 2017

We have lowered the @IsraelinUK flag to half mast in solidarity with the people of Manchester. Israel stands with you at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/gg3ifMWUzb — Mark Regev (@AmbMarkRegev) May 23, 2017

U.S Embassy in London flag at half mast today #PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/5sVDgkiaMs — Fiona. (@fiona_day) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Manchester and those affected by last night's incident.