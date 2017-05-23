Flags fly at half mast across the world for Manchester

Back to Manchester terror attack Discover Home

Following last night's terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, people, organisations and nations across the world have shown their thoughts are with those affected, writes Pam Ryan.

Britain is seeing their flag flying at half mast everywhere.

Signs of solidarity are popping up from all over the world and foreign embassy bases in Britain.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Manchester and those affected by last night's incident.
KEYWORDS: manchester, manchester attack, manchester arena, attack, union jack, britain

 

By Pam Ryan

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover