Five players, both managers and a bench coach ejected during New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers game

Five players, both managers and a bench coach were ejected during the course of the Detroit Tigers’ 10-6 win over the New York Yankees.

In a tense game that saw four players struck by pitches, one moment in particular stood out after Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine had words.

It did not end well.

Benches clear, punches thrown in Yankees-Tigers game with Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine at the center of it. https://t.co/g32ygLF1cz pic.twitter.com/QMsJ5fEDQO — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2017

Dear oh dear – players everywhere, brawls all over the shop, and a baseball game which almost literally spilled over.

Watching replay, Cabrera said something to Austin Romine, Romine yelled back, Cabrera shoved him, and they went at it. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 24, 2017

That was ... something.



Joe Girardi, Austin Romine and Tommy Kahnle have been ejected from today's game. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 24, 2017

After all that had calmed down, the game itself continued to be a tense one.

Now James McCann, also involved when benches cleared, hit in helmet by a Dellin Betances pitch. He's furious. Ausmus argues for ejection. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 24, 2017

Betances just went to dugout. Looks like he has been ejected. David Robertson warming in Yankees bullpen. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 24, 2017

And in the eighth inning, Alex Wilson hit Todd Frazier, which again led to the benches clearing, but to less dramatic effect.

Todd Frazier hit. Alex Wilson ejected. Benches clear again. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 24, 2017

An extended video of the brawl can be viewed here.

