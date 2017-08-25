Five players, both managers and a bench coach ejected during New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers game

Five players, both managers and a bench coach were ejected during the course of the Detroit Tigers’ 10-6 win over the New York Yankees.

In a tense game that saw four players struck by pitches, one moment in particular stood out after Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine had words.

It did not end well.

Dear oh dear – players everywhere, brawls all over the shop, and a baseball game which almost literally spilled over.

After all that had calmed down, the game itself continued to be a tense one.

And in the eighth inning, Alex Wilson hit Todd Frazier, which again led to the benches clearing, but to less dramatic effect.

An extended video of the brawl can be viewed here.

More farcical than Mayweather v McGregor?
