Fish fell from the sky during a light rain in Mexico

Small fish fell from the sky during a light rain shower in Mexico, officials in the north east of the country have said.

The incredible sight was spotted in the coastal city of Tampico, the civil defence department in the state of Tamaulipas said in a brief statement.

Photos posted on the agency’s Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a pavement.

The post reads: “Curious case in Tampico where there was a light rain which included small fish that literally fell from the sky.”

According the US Library of Congress, it’s a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times.

Scientists believe tornadoes over water — known as waterspouts — could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground.