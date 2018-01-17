First Dates’ Eoin and Tara melted the nation’s hearts last night - and broke them this morning

One couple on last night’s First Dates captured the hearts of the people of Ireland but this morning our hearts were broken, writes Michelle McGlynn.

Eoin and Tara were everything that makes First Dates such a good watch.

Twitter fell in love and started planning the wedding before the date was even over.

Never mind Harry and Megan’s wedding!!! Eoin and Tara’s wedding is wedding I’m excited for!!! 💘💘 #FirstDatesIRL — Ailish Logue (@AilishLogue) January 16, 2018

Tara and Eoins wedding needs to be televised as all of Ireland are now emotionally invested in their relationship. #FirstDatesIRL — Aine Deeney (@aine_deeney) January 16, 2018

Tara and Eoin #FirstDateIRL why didn’t they just bring in the priest 😂❤️❤️💍👰🏼 🙏🏻 #FirstDatesIRL eoin — Sabrina Hogan (@sabredy) January 16, 2018

It all began when Tara explained road frontage to barman Ethan and maitre D’ Mateo.

This is gonna be the day that Road Frontage is finally trending in Ireland.



Somewhere out there Millie and Biddy are smiling #FirstDatesIRL — baz brock (@Bazzyb85) January 16, 2018

For anyone still unsure here's a fairly good definition of Road Frontage from https://t.co/8IC3r3Z44F 😂 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/mQiPVNtQXk — Donna Martin (@DonnaMartin03) January 16, 2018

When Eoin arrived he was pure Laois charm and gave Irish men the only three pick-up lines they will ever need.

As the man from the midlands said to the girl from Tallaght...#FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/AIlMajIEpt — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) January 16, 2018

There was a tense moment when Tara was faced with a question that could have been a dealbreaker: football or hurling?

The country breathed a sigh of relief when she chose hurling - despite playing football herself. Eoin was only delighted to hear it.

"Hurling is a religion where I come from, if ur a young lad, good at hurling, aged ten, ur loved by every man woman and child in the parish, if you're no good you're an orphan and it's as simple as that" -I've never heard Camross described so aptly, well said Eoin! #FirstDatesIRL — Mary Phelan (@MaryPhelanMP) January 16, 2018

As well as plenty of laughs, there were some seriously emotional moments during their date.

Tara revealed that it was her first date in five years having tragically lost her partner in 2012 to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS).

This was even more devastating as Tara and her partner, Paul, had lost a baby girl three months before Paul’s death.

"I thought for a long time that I could never love anyone else," Tara told First Dates.

"I’m slowly learning that there is always going to be a part of my heart that is going to be with Paul but there is the rest of my heart to give as well."

Eoin, and those watching, were struck by Tara’s bravery in dealing with her losses.

Tara is just fabulous & beautiful & brave & deserves happiness #FirstDatesIRL - Eoin is punching above his weight I feel 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3cNArPhpHt — PomcoPR (@PomcoPr) January 16, 2018

#FirstDatesIRL I love Tara she seems like such a genuine person and after the hard time she has had she deserves every happiness 😊❤ — Stephanie Wall (@stephmwall) January 16, 2018

Eoin and Tara appeared to be so comfortable with each other and had great banter throughout the night so it was no real suprise when they agreed to see each other again and headed for a drink after dinner.

Twitter was overjoyed and some cynical people even began to believe in love again.

Think it’s safe to say the #FirstDatesIRL producers have matched the most perfect couple in Ireland with Eoin and Tara! — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyKFM) January 16, 2018

Me every time Eoin and Tara were on screen #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/hYA7OvA0pc — Claire Kane (@itsclairekane) January 16, 2018

Eoin and Tara actually listened to each other. Most of the others so far seemed far more keen only to talk, and mostly about themselves. His physical reaction to her tragedy tells you straight away he's a good bloke. #FirstDatesIRL — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) January 16, 2018

Delighted for Tara,and Eoin she is a keaaaper lovely to see genuine people and not feckin hipsters #FirstDatesIRL — anne marie (@ammer25) January 16, 2018

But the people needed to know - are the couple still together?

Some turned into internet sleuths to find out.

I need to know about Tara and Eoin in #FirstDatesIRL #firstdatesireland are they still together what happened 😩😩 — RuthBurke94 (@RuthBurke4) January 16, 2018

Tara! Eoin! If you're reading...are you two still dating?! Ireland needs to know!!! #FirstDatesIrl — Anne-Marie Hanly (@annemariehanlyd) January 16, 2018

#FirstDatesIRL need a follow up special on Eoin and Tara ❤️ — Melanie Farrell (@girlwithepearl) January 16, 2018

So my cyber stalking as finally come in handy LADS IS THAT TARA IN HIS TWITTER PIC #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/5ywOhE4G8U — Cupid or Cats (@janey_b_good) January 16, 2018

Tara is in Eoin’s twitter photo so that basically means they’re married now #FirstDatesIRL — Aideen (@aideenblackwood) January 16, 2018

This morning, we got our update but it was not the news we wanted. Eoin and Tara are just friends.

Eoin & Tara are not together and i don't believe in love anymore 😣 #FirstDatesIRL — Shonagh Byrne (@shonaghnibhroin) January 17, 2018

Speaking with Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Eoin revealed that while they are still in touch, romance isn’t on the cards.

"We’re still chatting...nothing intimate now the last few months," Eoin explained.

"We’re still good friends...I think she’s a great girl."