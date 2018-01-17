First Dates’ Eoin and Tara melted the nation’s hearts last night - and broke them this morning

One couple on last night’s First Dates captured the hearts of the people of Ireland but this morning our hearts were broken, writes Michelle McGlynn.

Eoin and Tara were everything that makes First Dates such a good watch.

Twitter fell in love and started planning the wedding before the date was even over.

It all began when Tara explained road frontage to barman Ethan and maitre D’ Mateo.

When Eoin arrived he was pure Laois charm and gave Irish men the only three pick-up lines they will ever need.

There was a tense moment when Tara was faced with a question that could have been a dealbreaker: football or hurling?

The country breathed a sigh of relief when she chose hurling - despite playing football herself. Eoin was only delighted to hear it.

As well as plenty of laughs, there were some seriously emotional moments during their date.

Tara revealed that it was her first date in five years having tragically lost her partner in 2012 to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS).

This was even more devastating as Tara and her partner, Paul, had lost a baby girl three months before Paul’s death.

"I thought for a long time that I could never love anyone else," Tara told First Dates.

"I’m slowly learning that there is always going to be a part of my heart that is going to be with Paul but there is the rest of my heart to give as well."

Eoin, and those watching, were struck by Tara’s bravery in dealing with her losses.

Eoin and Tara appeared to be so comfortable with each other and had great banter throughout the night so it was no real suprise when they agreed to see each other again and headed for a drink after dinner.

Twitter was overjoyed and some cynical people even began to believe in love again.

But the people needed to know - are the couple still together?

Some turned into internet sleuths to find out.

This morning, we got our update but it was not the news we wanted. Eoin and Tara are just friends.

Speaking with Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Eoin revealed that while they are still in touch, romance isn’t on the cards.

"We’re still chatting...nothing intimate now the last few months," Eoin explained.

"We’re still good friends...I think she’s a great girl."
