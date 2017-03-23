First Dates' Karen gave her date a teddy panda and Twitter lost it

First Dates gives us something new every week, and tonight's episode was no exception.

Karen and EJ were two of the evening's highlights, and even though the date didn't end with the promise of a second, they decided to remain friends and gave us the sweetest moment of the night.

While EJ popped off to the bathroom, Karen took a sweet little panda teddy bear from her purse as a present for her date.

EJ was delighted and they decided to call him Matteo, after the Maitre d' - which was supported by a waitress who described him as lovely and soft.

Seriously though Alice - how do you know Mateo is soft? Break it to us gently. #FirstDatesIRL Some info on the softness would be nice 😉 — Silv- M (@ScrappySilv) March 23, 2017

"Mateo is very soft and smooth"....go on 😍 #FirstDatesIRL — Claire O (@clairebear785) March 23, 2017

Many people thought the gift was a lovely idea.

If someone gave me a teddy (particularly a penguin) on our first date I would probably propose there and then 🐧 #FirstDatesIRL — Dylan O'Donovan (@JustDyl_n) March 23, 2017

If I was given a panda teddy on a date I'd be sold but I dunno if it had the same effect on EJ 😳 #FirstDatesIRL — Ruth Hirsch (@giddybootz) March 23, 2017

❤️Karen brought a panda teddy 👀😍🐼#FirstDatesIRL — Thomas Heeney (@theeney) March 23, 2017

Ahhh the Teddy EJ she's a keeper #FirstDatesIRL — ChallengeU ChangeU (@paulineharley1) March 23, 2017

OMG SHE BROUGHT HER A STUFFED PANDA THAT'S SO SWEET #FirstDatesIRL — Hattori Hunzo (@ParamitePies) March 23, 2017

Ah how cute is Carol with her panda #FirstDatesIRL — Elaine Kelly (@ElaineKelly82) March 23, 2017

While others thought it was fairly cringy.

#FirstDatesIRL did she just pull a panda teddy out of her hang bag ???? pic.twitter.com/dfBdHpraC5 — colette 😘 (@colette_conroy) March 23, 2017

A Panda isn't a good date mascot..Panda's get no action! #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/TT4e3MQCy0 — Niall Fitzmaurice (@nfitzm) March 23, 2017

A little out there, but still un'bear'ably cute!