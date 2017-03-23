First Dates' Karen gave her date a teddy panda and Twitter lost it

Back to Discover Home

First Dates gives us something new every week, and tonight's episode was no exception.

Karen and EJ were two of the evening's highlights, and even though the date didn't end with the promise of a second, they decided to remain friends and gave us the sweetest moment of the night.

While EJ popped off to the bathroom, Karen took a sweet little panda teddy bear from her purse as a present for her date.

EJ was delighted and they decided to call him Matteo, after the Maitre d' - which was supported by a waitress who described him as lovely and soft.

Many people thought the gift was a lovely idea.

While others thought it was fairly cringy.

A little out there, but still un'bear'ably cute!
KEYWORDS: first dates ireland

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover