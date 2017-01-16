Firefighters rescue cow stuck in swimming pool in US

Firefighters have rescued a cow from a swimming pool outside a home in Oklahoma City.

Emergency responders arrived after the home-owner reported hearing some sort of "snorting" coming from the pool area.

They discovered a hole in the swimming pool's liner and the animal trapped in the water.

Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said firefighters used their pumps to remove about five feet of water from the pool so the cow would not experience hypothermia.

Crews then brought in a tow truck to hoist the nearly 1,500-pound animal from the pool and to safety.

Mr Fulkerson said the cow appeared to be uninjured after its ordeal.