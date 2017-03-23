Firefighters hailed as heroes after reviving dog in California

California firefighters who spent 20 minutes performing resuscitation on a dog they rescued from a burning apartment have been hailed as heroes.

The dog's owner, 35-year-old Crystal Lamirande, had just returned to her Santa Monica apartment when a neighbour shouted that there was a fire.

Ms Lamirande said she frantically tried to save her dog, a 10-year-old Bichon Frise/Shih Tzu named Nalu.

But the smoke was too thick, she said.

Moments later, as firefighters arrived, she told them about Nalu.

They quickly got the fire under control and pulled the lifeless dog from a bedroom.

Firefighter Andrew Klein spent 20 minutes bringing the dog back to life as her tearful owner watched.

Ms Lamirande said the dog spent the next 24 hours in an oxygen chamber and is doing well.

AP