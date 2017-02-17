Firefighters download sheep noise app to lure lamb out of drain

Firefighters in Northern Ireland have used an unusual method to rescue a lamb which had fallen eight feet into a drain.

They downloaded an app that made sheep noises to lure it into turning round - but not before doing their best impression themselves.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “We received a call at 4.21pm on Thursday to attend an incident on the Corbally Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone. One Appliance from Fintona Fire Station attended the scene.

“Firefighters then made contact with a local sheep farmer in the area who provided a trained sheep dog. The dog went up the pipe, retrieved the lamb and brought it to safety unharmed. The incident was dealt with at 5.52pm and the Appliance was always available for other emergencies that may have occurred during this time.

While there's now 'shear' delight that this incident ended well, the Fire and Rescue Service is warning 'ewe' to think about animal safety if you live in rural communities.

“At this time of year we are reminding the farming community to ‘think safety first’ and to ensure that potential hazards such as broken fences, drains and ditches are properly maintained.

“Animals in distress can pose a serious risk to the public or anyone attempting to rescue them. Firefighters would rather members of the public call for assistance than tackle a serious animal rescue themselves as it may result in individuals placing themselves, and others in danger.

We will do what we can to help keep the farming community and their livestock safe.”