Fire dogs going about their fire dog business really are quite cute

Working dogs have long been associated with helping police and law enforcement track suspects, find drugs and locate missing people.

But specially trained dogs also work with the fire service as seen in the ITV documentary Inside London Fire Brigade.

Fire dogs are unbelievably cute because they have to wear special little shoes to protect their paws.

And people have been won over by them and their pureness.

The dogs are used to help with search and rescue as well as sniffing out anything which could have been used to accelerate fires.

Fire dog Dexter, who works with Derbyshire Fire Service alongside fire investigator Dave Coss was pictured going up a ladder this week, much to Twitter’s delight.

So pure.
