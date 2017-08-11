Fire dogs going about their fire dog business really are quite cute

Working dogs have long been associated with helping police and law enforcement track suspects, find drugs and locate missing people.

But specially trained dogs also work with the fire service as seen in the ITV documentary Inside London Fire Brigade.

Fire dogs are unbelievably cute because they have to wear special little shoes to protect their paws.

The dogs wear special boots to protect their paws from sharp items and debris #InsideLondonFireBrigade pic.twitter.com/MfFQhG8OOR — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 10, 2017

And people have been won over by them and their pureness.

THIS IS THE PUREST THING IVE EVER SEEN PROTECT THE LONDON FIRE BRIGADE DOGS AT ALL COSTS https://t.co/FCWs6yicoi — Tegan Marlow (@teganontoast) August 11, 2017

I love this so much 😍 — sian clark (@sianmarielondon) August 10, 2017

Search and rescue dog Spencer being deployed at this morning's house explosion in Ryhope. Thankfully everyone is now accounted for. pic.twitter.com/PsHtBW2m4u — Tyne and Wear FRS (@Tyne_Wear_FRS) August 11, 2017

The dogs are used to help with search and rescue as well as sniffing out anything which could have been used to accelerate fires.

Our fire investigation dogs are trained to sniff out specific substances which could have caused a fire https://t.co/vE09geFG7v #InsideLFB pic.twitter.com/GLjOBrzk73 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 10, 2017

Fire dog Dexter, who works with Derbyshire Fire Service alongside fire investigator Dave Coss was pictured going up a ladder this week, much to Twitter’s delight.

Great start to the week Dexter practising his ladder climbing skills pic.twitter.com/BGOEzL8Kxk — East Mids Fire Dog (@MidsDog) August 7, 2017

So pure.