Fire brigade has best reply to Waterford Whispers article about U2 concert

Dublin Fire Brigade has responded to a satirical piece about an "ageing" crowd at Saturday's U2 concert.

Waterford Whispers' tongue-in-cheek article joked that a record number of gig-goers damaged hips, knees and their hearing.

In a response on Twitter, Dublin Fire Brigade says its ambulances attended 626 emergencies over the weekend, adding that there was "no increase in the average number of hip injuries".

Our ambulances attended 626 emergency 999/112 cases over the weekend. No increase in the average number of hip injuries! @WhispersNewsLTD pic.twitter.com/mXOY6SdKZM — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 24, 2017

Brilliant!