Fire brigade has best reply to Waterford Whispers article about U2 concert

Dublin Fire Brigade has responded to a satirical piece about an "ageing" crowd at Saturday's U2 concert.

Waterford Whispers' tongue-in-cheek article joked that a record number of gig-goers damaged hips, knees and their hearing.

In a response on Twitter, Dublin Fire Brigade says its ambulances attended 626 emergencies over the weekend, adding that there was "no increase in the average number of hip injuries".

