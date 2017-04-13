Finnish Airline crew went out of their way to help a passenger with her children and it’s adorable
In light of some recent events, it has to be said the flying experience can be a stressful one.
Between baggage, tickets, times and queues - there’s a lot to think about ESPECIALLY if you’re travelling with children.
Take this one lady who was flying with Finnish Airline Finnar with four children, including twin babies.
As you can imagine it’s difficult enough to travel with one baby sitting on your lap, not to mind two.
Luckily for her, the crew on board stepped in and pilot Tom acted as a babysitter for the entire flight.
#Regram @amipix 💙 Creativity up in the air by our purser @amipix 💙 What do you do when there's a mother traveling with twins and there's one lap missing? The situation would mean no go for the family. @amipix asked help from the positioning crew and our pilot Tom did the job of being the extra lap. High five to the fabulous crew 🙌 #feelfinnair #finnaircrew #babyonboard #crew #pilotlife #pilot #pilotjob #creativity #customerservice #paxex #aviation #instaviation
