Finally we can sing along to Despacito now that it's as Gaeilge

If you’re anything like us, Luis Fonsi’s Despacito has been stuck in your head for the past week.

Although it always goes something like this: “Des - pa - cito, numa numa numa nu bra cito … we don’t know the rest of the words”.

Well, TG Lurgan have made things a lot easier for us and translated it into Irish.

Students and members of ‘Course A’, John, Jack and Dara took on the verus’ while Diego rocked the spanish rap and of course the chorus joined in with the chorus.

And you can too:

    I do dhiaidh chomh

    Mór ‘s an ghrian ‘s a mhéadu faoi dhó

    A’ bhfuil inti agus tuilleadh nios mó

    Brách na breith’ ‘s as sin go (dtí) deo

    I do dhiaidh chomh

    Mór ‘s an ghrian ‘s a mhéadu faoi dhó

    A’ bhfuil inti agus tuilleadh nios mó

    Brách na breith’ ‘s as sin go (dtí) deo

By Anna O'Donoghue

