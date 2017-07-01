Finally we can sing along to Despacito now that it's as Gaeilge
If you’re anything like us, Luis Fonsi’s Despacito has been stuck in your head for the past week.
Although it always goes something like this: “Des - pa - cito, numa numa numa nu bra cito … we don’t know the rest of the words”.
Well, TG Lurgan have made things a lot easier for us and translated it into Irish.
Students and members of ‘Course A’, John, Jack and Dara took on the verus’ while Diego rocked the spanish rap and of course the chorus joined in with the chorus.
And you can too:
I do dhiaidh chomh
Mór ‘s an ghrian ‘s a mhéadu faoi dhó
A’ bhfuil inti agus tuilleadh nios mó
Brách na breith’ ‘s as sin go (dtí) deo
I do dhiaidh chomh
Mór ‘s an ghrian ‘s a mhéadu faoi dhó
A’ bhfuil inti agus tuilleadh nios mó
Brách na breith’ ‘s as sin go (dtí) deo
