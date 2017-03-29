Finally, some good news: Critically endangered tigers have been found breeding in Thailand

Did you know that the population of the Indochinese tiger is less than 300? It’s a staggering statistic, but luckily there now looks to be some hope for the critically endangered animal.

Conservationists say they have evidence that the tiger is breeding in a Thai jungle. Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation along with two private organisations have photos of new tiger cubs, supporting a scientific survey that confirmed the existence of the world’s second breeding population of the tigers.

The Department, along with Freeland (an organisation fighting human and animal trafficking) and Panthera (a wild cat conservation group) have been monitoring the endangered tiger population since 1999.

They announced that 2016 was the first time their cameras recorded photos of cubs. Best yet, they found six cubs from four mothers, which is huge progress for the endangered species.

Freeland is hopeful for the future of the tigers, saying on its Facebook page: “The population remains very vulnerable but neither they nor us give up easily.”