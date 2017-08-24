Finally a hotel has come up with a way to stop kids’ teddies being lost on holiday

Good news for frazzled parents! The days of teddies being left behind when families go on holiday could be a thing of the past with the launch of a new ‘Teddy Check-in’ service from Premier Inn at its new Heathrow Terminal 4 hotel.

Kids are being invited to check in their toys and teddies upon arrival, under the trial scheme. That way the hotel has a record of all ‘family members’ staying, ensuring no one is left behind come check-out.

Guests will also receive a special teddy check-in card upon arrival which will act as a reminder for parents, plus top tips from the hotel’s housekeeping teams on where teddies and toys are most commonly found, so parents can make sure all family members are accounted for.

The trial comes as the hotel chain reveals over 50% of UK children cannot sleep without their favourite toy. Despite this bond, 72% of children have left their teddies in hotels after holidays, forcing over two-thirds of parents to go to extra lengths to retrieve their precious toy.

Emily Frank from Premier Inn says: “We’ve seen cases of lost teddies rise over the holidays with team members finding on average 3,000 a month, with over 45,000 being left a year across our 760 hotels.”

The top places lost teddies are found include the hotel restaurant, at reception and in a bedroom wardrobe or drawer – but the number one spot, obviously, is the child’s bed.

“Often they are found tucked under the duvet at the end of the bed or under the bed itself, but our team members try and treat these lost teddies differently to other lost property so it’s never long before families are reunited,” says Emily.

“Our Teddy Check-in service will help ensure no more fluffy family members gets left behind again. Team members at Premier Inn hotels have been reuniting lost teddies with their owners for years, sending these fluffy friends as far as France, Spain, Sweden and even New Zealand.”