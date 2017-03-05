Fighting with the neighbours is the latest issue on Room to Improve

Meet Rosie and Keith.

Keith is a fireman.

Who is obsessed with Superman.

And here is their 1970's suburban house in Templeleogue.

Unfortunately there was a problem with the back boundary wall for neighbours Jack and Nessa who are worried about the sun being blocked into their back garden.

Jack and Nessa

Of course Twitter had plenty to say...

Thankfully, the issue was resolved by dropping the height of the kitchen by one foot.

Phew!

Check out their finished house:
