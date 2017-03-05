Fighting with the neighbours is the latest issue on Room to Improve

Meet Rosie and Keith.

Keith is a fireman.

Who is obsessed with Superman.

The dog is called Kent & is wearing a superman collar.... definite obsession 😆 #RoomToImprove — Pamela Murphy (@cookster09) March 5, 2017

THE DOG IS CALLED KENT #roomtoimprove — Vicki Notaro (@vickinotaro) March 5, 2017

The dog is called Kent 😂#roomtoimprove — Lor (@monkeygirl25) March 5, 2017

Knowing that the show would be televised across country he should of hidden the superman figures #roomtoimprove — Laura Maher (@lauramaher25) March 5, 2017

And here is their 1970's suburban house in Templeleogue.

Unfortunately there was a problem with the back boundary wall for neighbours Jack and Nessa who are worried about the sun being blocked into their back garden.

Jack and Nessa

Of course Twitter had plenty to say...

Uh oh. There may be trouble ahead #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/C78ReRbj8j — Elaine Kelly (@ElaineKelly82) March 5, 2017

#roomtoimprove ah upsetting the neighbours — Graham Leonard (@GrahamoLeonard) March 5, 2017

If you were cool concerned would ya not have said something Keith????? #neighbours #roomtoimprove — Anne Mc Coy (@annemccoy) March 5, 2017

That is very inconsiderate of the neighbours to be fair too #roomtoimprove — Paul McGrath (@paulpmcg) March 5, 2017

The neighbours can fukk off! 🤣 #roomtoimprove — Shola Louise Dunlea (@shollou) March 5, 2017

#roomtoimprove Telling the neighbours the day before... and they still want to keep in with them? Really? — Orla Fagan (@OrlaBFagan) March 5, 2017

#roomtoimprove surely an engineer should know if you block your neighbours light there will be problems? Poor homeowners always pay — Bernie (@BernadetteRyan1) March 5, 2017

Thankfully, the issue was resolved by dropping the height of the kitchen by one foot.

Phew!

Check out their finished house: