Feeling more intelligent today? It could all be down to the clocks going back
29/10/2017
If you are feeling more intelligent today it could be down to daylight saving time and the clocks going back.
The centre for Human Sleep Science says a small boost to our nightly slumber can improve memory.
While just 60 to 90 minutes of additional sleep boosts the learning capacity of the brain, most people sleep an average of 6.8 hours which is an under-sleep of an hour.
