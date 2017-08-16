Feeling festive? The Brown Thomas Christmas shop is opening this week
16/08/2017 - 18:38:51
It's August, so you know what that means - Christmas!
Wait. What?
We know Christmas may be the furthest thing from your mind, especially considering most people are still enjoying the summer, but that hasn't stopped Brown Thomas.
The retailer is set to open their Christmas Shop on Thursday at its Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores.
Naturally, some people are disgusted. But the Christmas lovers are only delighted.
It's beginning to look a lot like #Christmas !!! 😱😱 spotted in @brownthomas #Limerick just now #notkidding #dafuq 🤔#summerholidays 🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/5i2gznsCmM— Sinead Hennessy (@SineadFailte) August 15, 2017
Brown Thomas, Dublin are getting into the Christmas spirit from today, in August. This is beyond ridiculous pic.twitter.com/wgn1WfMLmp— Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) August 16, 2017
Noooooooooo!!!!— ajsondev (@ajsondev) August 16, 2017
Christmas has started in @brownthomas too early!!!!!!! 😕 pic.twitter.com/towwC1sT3V
mid August in #Dublin 😷🇮🇪 @brownthomas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/CFHfyZM6cC— Jure Z (@jure_z1) August 16, 2017
@RobertFalvey1 yesssssssssssss.. check out @brownthomas 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄131 sleeps!!!!! @carrig17 pic.twitter.com/vOs3oaXeYo— Tony O'Connor (@Tonys_Ponies) August 16, 2017
Christmas shop has opened in Brown Thomas, women in work are outraged and I'm trying to hide my delight because I love Christmas!— Siobhán (@Shovelcr) August 15, 2017
Just 131 days to go...
