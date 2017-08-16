Feeling festive? The Brown Thomas Christmas shop is opening this week

By Steve Neville

It's August, so you know what that means - Christmas!

Wait. What?

We know Christmas may be the furthest thing from your mind, especially considering most people are still enjoying the summer, but that hasn't stopped Brown Thomas.

The retailer is set to open their Christmas Shop on Thursday at its Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores.

Naturally, some people are disgusted. But the Christmas lovers are only delighted.

Brown Thomas, Dublin are getting into the Christmas spirit from today, in August. This is beyond ridiculous pic.twitter.com/wgn1WfMLmp — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) August 16, 2017

Christmas shop has opened in Brown Thomas, women in work are outraged and I'm trying to hide my delight because I love Christmas! — Siobhán (@Shovelcr) August 15, 2017

Just 131 days to go...

