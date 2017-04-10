Father Ted the musical could be coming to a theatre near you

Father Ted writer, Graham Linehan has revealed that he would be up for reviving the TV show on stage in a musical adaptation.

All together now, “my lovely horse running through the … field”.

Speaking to the Sunday Business Post, Linehan said “ I think there is an argument you could make a Ted musical where you really go for the jugular and you get all the things people loved about it, all the innocence and all the sweetness, but introduce a harder edge”.

He then went on to say that the story would have to be about something that’s “kind of world-shaking”.

“It would have to be about Ted becoming Pope, or some weird succession thing that means Ted’s next in line. It would have to be substantial and big.”

Although it could be a long away yet, due to his commitments writing a six-part series of Motherland alongside Sharon Horgan, he also said that he can see a dance sequence in the Vatican with spinning cardinals quite clearly and it’s something that is “stuck in [his] head”.

Now, that is something we need in our lives.