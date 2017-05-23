Fans take to Twitter to reassure Ariana Grande following her apology

Twenty-two people are dead and dozens injured after a suspected terrorist bombing tore through music fans leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night.

At 3:51am this morning, the singer tweeted responding to the news.

“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words”

Fans have since reached out and replied to her tweet to reassure her that the attack was something she could not have controlled.

By Anna O'Donoghue

