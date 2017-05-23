Fans take to Twitter to reassure Ariana Grande following her apology
Twenty-two people are dead and dozens injured after a suspected terrorist bombing tore through music fans leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night.
At 3:51am this morning, the singer tweeted responding to the news.
“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words”
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
Fans have since reached out and replied to her tweet to reassure her that the attack was something she could not have controlled.
@ArianaGrande im not going to lie and say 'it's okay' but— Sky Willams (@SkyWilliams) May 23, 2017
your fans have been cleaning up the tears of others. you've cultivated a beautiful family, Ari.
@ArianaGrande this isn't your fault - none of us should feel guilt.— Sky Willams (@SkyWilliams) May 23, 2017
we can't let the monster let us be trapped in fear.
@ArianaGrande we all can and will move on and grow from this— Sky Willams (@SkyWilliams) May 23, 2017
and we'll be better for it.
i'm very sorry you've experienced this.
@ArianaGrande and to her fans, if you're reading this, the compassion and kindness you've shown each other is inspiring.— Sky Willams (@SkyWilliams) May 23, 2017
y'all really are amazing.
@ArianaGrande right now - ari is at a loss for words. she's gonna need y'all to be strong for her.— Sky Willams (@SkyWilliams) May 23, 2017
she's broken - i know y'all can fix her right up.
@ArianaGrande You're an inspiration and role model for so many young women & men. We support your art and know you will continue to shine no matter what.— JEREMØNSTERRR (@JeremiahNeil_V) May 23, 2017
@ArianaGrande we love you ari. It’s not your fault 💔— LA DIVAZA (@ladivaza) May 23, 2017
@ArianaGrande sending you hugs & love. you provide so much relief & support for so many around the world - tonight doesn't change that. ❤️— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) May 23, 2017
@ArianaGrande This is not your fault. Don't carry any blame.— Small Freedia (@KidFury) May 23, 2017
@ArianaGrande Nobody blames you, I'm so sorry that happened— FaZe Banks (@Banks) May 23, 2017
@ArianaGrande please don't feel guilty💔 this was not your doing. some cruel person wanted to take away the happiness you always give your fans— jamie corbett (@justjamiie) May 23, 2017
@ArianaGrande please dont put this on yourself. do not blame yourself for the terrible actions someone else committed.— justine (@biticonjustine) May 23, 2017
@ArianaGrande My heart is with you. You have no reason to apologize. This was completely out of your control. Praying for you and Manchester tonight ❤— Angelique Rivera (@angeliqueivette) May 23, 2017
