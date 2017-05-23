Fans take to Twitter to reassure Ariana Grande following her apology

Twenty-two people are dead and dozens injured after a suspected terrorist bombing tore through music fans leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night.

At 3:51am this morning, the singer tweeted responding to the news.

“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Fans have since reached out and replied to her tweet to reassure her that the attack was something she could not have controlled.

@ArianaGrande im not going to lie and say 'it's okay' but



your fans have been cleaning up the tears of others. you've cultivated a beautiful family, Ari. — Sky Willams (@SkyWilliams) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande this isn't your fault - none of us should feel guilt.



we can't let the monster let us be trapped in fear. — Sky Willams (@SkyWilliams) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande we all can and will move on and grow from this



and we'll be better for it.



i'm very sorry you've experienced this. — Sky Willams (@SkyWilliams) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande and to her fans, if you're reading this, the compassion and kindness you've shown each other is inspiring.



y'all really are amazing. — Sky Willams (@SkyWilliams) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande right now - ari is at a loss for words. she's gonna need y'all to be strong for her.



she's broken - i know y'all can fix her right up. — Sky Willams (@SkyWilliams) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande You're an inspiration and role model for so many young women & men. We support your art and know you will continue to shine no matter what. — JEREMØNSTERRR (@JeremiahNeil_V) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande we love you ari. It’s not your fault 💔 — LA DIVAZA (@ladivaza) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande sending you hugs & love. you provide so much relief & support for so many around the world - tonight doesn't change that. ❤️ — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande This is not your fault. Don't carry any blame. — Small Freedia (@KidFury) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande Nobody blames you, I'm so sorry that happened — FaZe Banks (@Banks) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande please don't feel guilty💔 this was not your doing. some cruel person wanted to take away the happiness you always give your fans — jamie corbett (@justjamiie) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande please dont put this on yourself. do not blame yourself for the terrible actions someone else committed. — justine (@biticonjustine) May 23, 2017