Fans of Keith Chegwin are remembering these famous Extras bloopers

Fans of Keith Chegwin are remembering his appearance on Ricky Gervais' TV show Extras.

The actor and comedian has died at the age of 60 following a long illness, his family has said.

The star, best known for his roles on children's TV shows Swap Shop and Cheggers Plays Pop, died at home after battling a progressive lung condition.

In tribute today, Ricky Gervais described Mr Chegwin as a "national treasure".

In particular, people are pointing to a series of bloopers from the BBC show in which both actors 'corpsed' throughout filming.

'Corpsing' is theatrical slang for unintentionally breaking character by laughing.

"I've just done the most unprofessional job in my entire career. I've done nothing but laugh through the whole day," Mr Chegwin said of his performance.

In this famous clip, however, it was Ricky Gervais who was suffering from uncontrollable laughter in response to his co-star's performance.

Have a look at the (explicit) clip here:
