Fans are tweeting Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' performance to honour Manchester victims

One Last Time was one of the final songs performed by Ariana Grande before the fatal terror attack took place at Manchester Arena last night, writes PamRyan.

Afterward, 22 people died and 59 were injured, including children.

In honour of those killed during the incident, the pop star's fans have been sharing videos online of her singing One Last Time with concertgoers last night, who are now feeling overwhelmed by its poignant relevance today.

,,One last time" in Manchester. It breaks my heart knowing that this is last time some of them sing with Ariana 💔#PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/fw6edLruJP — coco🥀 (@GraysonnnILYSM) May 23, 2017

Ariana singing One Last Time last night, so beautiful yet so upsetting this morning. everyone was so happy 😭 #PrayForManchester #Manchester pic.twitter.com/jSr6NxaoUb — someone actually (@osnapitschlo) May 23, 2017

The crowd was singing "One Last Time" w/Ariana moments before everything happened..my heart hurts #PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/bMo2dXBKy7 — Jords (@iBiebTeam) May 23, 2017

The crowd singing "One last time" just made me even more broken. #Manchesterpic.twitter.com/FKxH3TraEq — Marta✨ (@KianJcftRussett) May 23, 2017

Took this of Ariana singing One Last Time, 1 hr before the incident. So upsetting that there are people that didn't make it home #Manchester pic.twitter.com/vIVHjqN2rQ — Kye. (@itsmescherz) May 23, 2017

This is how I want to remember last night.The whole crowd singing one last time together💕 #ManchesterBombing #PrayForMancester #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/h8gqQXFAnl — Billie Preston (@billepreston) May 23, 2017

this video😢 #Manchester Arena

The voices singing along belong to children

The last time they will ever sing'One Last Time'#PrayForMancester pic.twitter.com/pGBYOV4KZB — Ryma (@ryyma12) May 23, 2017

Families are still searching for their missing loved ones, many of whom are children and young teenagers.

Anyone with concerns for Irish friends or family who may be caught up in the events taking place in Manchester can contact the Irish Embassy there on 02072352171, or call the Dublin line on +353-1-4082000.