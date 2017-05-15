Fancy bringing your dog out for a few pints? You can in Cork!

Picture it; it's Saturday, your first day off all week. You're feeling the thirst for a few pints and your mates are up for it too. You pull on your jacket, head for the door and. . .

Hard to leave the pooch behind when he's got that look in his eyes, ain't it?

Well, this Saturday you won't have to.

Rising Sons and Bodega in Cork are hosting a Bring your Dog to the Pub event, May 20, 12-6pm.

And they are going all out for their furry friends too. There's going to be doggy bowls and treats from Ideal Pet Shop, and even doggy beers! (We can't even imagine what that's like, so someone send us in a pic this weekend, yeah?)

And the first 30 doggies to arrive between 1-4pm will win their humans a pint of Rising Sons' house brew, or a tea or coffee in Bodega.

Now, before you plan your whole Saturday around this, there are some rules to take heed of:

Only bring your dog if it is well-behaved, polite, non-aggressive and doesn’t get stressed out in crowded, stimulating and noisy environments where other dogs and children are present. Dogs should be kept on leads at all times. Everyone must adhere to the law on restricted breeds. While the event is dog friendly, owners may be asked to leave if their dogs are aggressive or unruly. Dog owners are solely responsible for their dog’s behavior and will be held responsible for any injuries or damages caused by the dog. Please review safe dog greeting behaviors with your children. Always ask permission to touch an animal that is not your own. Food and other treat samples may be passed out. Be conscious of how your dog responds to food that is atypical from their diet.

Quite a decent set of rules, has to be said. But the rules aren't pooper scooping on this party; people are seriously psyched for the fur-fest.

So much so that the brewery returned to the Facebook event to say: "Due to the high number of people interested, we encourage all to get here early. It's first come, first served and there will be a limit on the freebies available."

So far 206 Facebook users have responded as 'Going', while 653 others are 'Interested'.

"Our neighbours Bodega Cork have kindly agreed to open up their garden terrace and welcome our canine friends also." Smart move by the sounds of it!

Hope to Spot you there! (Yes, we went there.)