Fancy being on First Dates Ireland? Here's how to apply for season three

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and not everyone has plans to spend the day spoiling their special someone.

For those of you flying solo this season, perhaps this is just what you are looking for.

First Dates Ireland is recruiting daters to take part in season three of the Irish version of their hit show.

If you are interested in being set up with someone -and don't mind being filmed eating your dinner while making small talk with a complete stranger- then you can now apply to take part in the show.

If you wanna find your perfect match. 😉Here's the link. https://t.co/rqYB7lz0Li #FirstDatesIRL — COCO Television (@COCOtv_) February 9, 2017

Alternatively, if you like the idea of being set up on a date, but are not that interested in making your Hollywood debut, you can apply to be a background dater.

This means you will go through the selection process and get matched up for a blind date, but your conversations are not recorded, although you might make a cameo appearance in a background shot.

To sign up for a blind date on First Dates Ireland as a main date or a background dater, click here.

Good luck!