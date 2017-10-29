Famous singing barman sings his wife down the aisle

In 2015 John Horgan, a barman from the Crossroad’s bar in Knockavilla West Cork, was crowned king of the Internet with a video showcasing his amazing singing/pint pulling talents.

Since then, he’s been invited to perform on many stages around the country, including singing Bright Blue Rose to a stadium full of fans at Thomond Park before a Munster V Connacht kick-off.

But nothing compared to the stage he graced this weekend as he and his partner, Sarah Jayne said ’I DO’ in front of their friends and family at the Fernhill House Hotel in Bandon.

As John walked hand-in-hand his wife down the aisle post-ceremony he serenaded her with the Irish song, Tabhair dom da lamh.

Thanks to Aine Ni Fhaolain for sending us in the video.