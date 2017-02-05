Fake vigils held for the Bowling Green massacre that never happened

Donald Trump’s top adviser Kellyanne Conway isn’t having the best of weeks. Sure, she made one slip-up on national TV, but now no-one is letting her live it down.

Her blunder, ICYMI, was when she claimed there was a massacre at Bowling Green on MSNBC: “Two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalised and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. It didn’t get covered.” However, this actually never happened.

What has happened, however, is some grade-A trolling. The hashtag #NeverRemember started trending, people started marking themselves as “safe” on Facebook, a victims’ fund was set up (which redirected you to the ACLU website), and on Saturday night some dedicated jokers held a fake vigil for the victims of Bowling Green.

Vigils were held around the country – from Bowling Green itself (which is in Kentucky) to New York’s Bowling Green station.

It would have been a heartwarming show of solidarity with those affected by the massacre… that is, if it actually happened.
