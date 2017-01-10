Facebookers have hijacked a shop opening page and its pretty funny

First we had the Mass , then we had Jesus' birthday party and now, we have the Malahide Road Costcutter official opening.

A new Costcutters is opening on Malahide Road in Dublin and the organisers of the launch on January 25 set up a Facebook page to highlight the event.

Unfortunately, the page attracted some unwanted attention and has been hijacked by people looking for a party...

Some 1,600 people have expressed an intention to attend the opening with another 940 people interested and if you go by the comments there are a few colourful characters looking to arrive!

Looks like that shop opening will be pretty eventful!