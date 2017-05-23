Facebook has activated its safety check feature after the Manchester attack

Facebook activated its safety check feature to help friends and family confirm their safety to one another in the aftermath of the suicide bombing in Manchester.

Users in the Manchester area were offered the chance to check in on the social networking site to let their friends know they were OK.

(Facebook)

At least 22 people, including children, were killed and 59 injured as an explosion tore through fans leaving an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Facebook has become one of the first places people go to check that close friends and loved ones are safe, and was used after the Paris terror attacks in November 2015, as well as after the Westminster attack in March this year.