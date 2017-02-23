Eyebrows on Fleek girl is crowdfunding to set up her own makeup line

Back to Discover Home

The girl who invented the phrase ‘Eyebrows on Fleek’ is raising cash to start a hair and cosmetics line.

Peaches Monroee, actual name Kayla Newman, went viral with a hilarious vine in 2014 which perfectly captured the world’s obsession with eyebrows.

Kayla is studying nursing in Chicago, but wants to set up her own cosmetics line to “sell beautiful things to the beautiful people of this world”, according to her GoFundMe page.

Her plans go as far as “starting a website, get this project on legal papers with a good team of lawyers, etc and making sure my dreams come true as far as this ‘Fleek’ thing.”

Props to Peaches for capitalising on her moment in the spotlight. She does claim to have invented the phrase that has been used by companies, celebrities and people around the world.

Like she says on the fundraising page: “Everyone has used the phrase/word but I haven’t received any money behind it or recognition.”

It looks like the recognition is on its way, as she’s already raised $10,000 in only a few days.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Beauty, Eyebrows on fleek, Fleek, GoFundMe, Kayla Newman

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover