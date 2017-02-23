Eyebrows on Fleek girl is crowdfunding to set up her own makeup line

The girl who invented the phrase ‘Eyebrows on Fleek’ is raising cash to start a hair and cosmetics line.

Peaches Monroee, actual name Kayla Newman, went viral with a hilarious vine in 2014 which perfectly captured the world’s obsession with eyebrows.

Kayla is studying nursing in Chicago, but wants to set up her own cosmetics line to “sell beautiful things to the beautiful people of this world”, according to her GoFundMe page.

Her plans go as far as “starting a website, get this project on legal papers with a good team of lawyers, etc and making sure my dreams come true as far as this ‘Fleek’ thing.”

Props to Peaches for capitalising on her moment in the spotlight. She does claim to have invented the phrase that has been used by companies, celebrities and people around the world.

Like she says on the fundraising page: “Everyone has used the phrase/word but I haven’t received any money behind it or recognition.”

It looks like the recognition is on its way, as she’s already raised $10,000 in only a few days.

It's been great seeing everyone rallying behind @peaches_monroee creator of the term "On Fleek" & supporting her GoFundMe. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 22, 2017

she created a term & businesses and celebs used it to promote their brands/ideas/sales and she get nothing cuz her phrase wasn't registered — Orlandeaux 🐶🌩 (@suttonimpaQt) February 22, 2017

THE WORLD OWES KAYLA FOR 'ON FLEEK.' OPEN THEM WALLETS. https://t.co/Rt66IbECuv — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) February 21, 2017