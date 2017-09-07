Expandable kids’ clothes that grow at the same time as your child now exist

As any parent knows, kids are expensive to dress.

They grow so fast that buying that pair of teeny-tiny dungarees, that were super cute at the time, suddenly feels like a waste of money two months later.

Well, parents, prepare to have your prayers answered because someone has designed clothes that grow with your child.

Ryan Mario Yasin is the brains behind Petit Pli, expandable origami-like clothing that fits children of three months all the way up to three years old. The 24-year-old designer had become frustrated at the rate that his two-month-old nephew was growing out of the gifts he’d bought him.

Now Ryan has just won the James Dyson Award and £2,000 for his “engineering meets fashion” innovation.

“My sister was having another baby and he [the baby] really inspired me because I’d sent him some clothes and by the time he’d got them he’d outgrown them. So it was very disheartening for me to have wasted that set of clothes,” he says. “Children grow so quickly, their clothes need to be dynamic not static.”

(Petit Pli)

Most children grow by seven sizes within the first two years, but aside from leaving parents skint, it means a lot of waste, which Ryan wanted to tackle.

The garments are lightweight, waterproof, machine washable and recyclable. They’re also durable enough for kids to wear them again and again and designed to be washed on a regular basis.

(Petit Pli)

Ryan will progress to the international round of the awards and stands a chance of winning £30,000 to get his clothing range off the ground.

(Petit Pli/Screenshot)