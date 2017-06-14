Everything you need to know about Leo Varadkar

By Amy Ryan

So yesterday we said goodbye to Enda Kenny after a long anticipated wait. Today marks a historic day for Ireland when we welcome our new Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

Leo is a modest man and steers clear of the media so we don't know much about him. He keeps things on the down low, but here's the most important facts about our new Taoiseach.

He's a Dubliner

Leo was born and reared in Dublin, but has strong links with rural Ireland through his family.

OMG look at this pic of a young Leo Varadkar campaigning for (wait for it) Coveney (from @thejournal_ie liveblog) https://t.co/BFGpKg1nss pic.twitter.com/IYo1rVmw4E — Karlin Lillington (@klillington) June 14, 2017

He grew up in West Dublin in the 80's and he hasn't strayed far, he now lives in Carpenterstown.

His whole family are medical professionals

He is a medical doctor and GP by profession and a graduate of Trinity College.

His mother is a nurse from Waterford and his father is a doctor from India. He has two sisters; one of them is a nurse and the other a neurologist.

Leo Varadkar's sister looks like a really creepy face swap pic.twitter.com/e0UsEJv42O — Pepto Abysmol (@_hotdelicious) May 10, 2015

They do look pretty alike. What a brainy family though, eh?

Leo is making history today; He's going to be the youngest ever Taoiseach

He started early in politics, being elected to council at the young age of 20.

Leo Varadkar And Young Fine Gael https://t.co/VcRSoCbsOw holy sweet jaysus 😭😭😭 — Fióna 🐊#unityref (@fionamitchell56) June 13, 2017

He has always said that he entered politics for the right reasons, because he wanted to make a change.

"I was always the kind of person who would try to solve problems and be the person who'd act."

He's a sporting man

He is interested in sport, mainly rugby and Gaelic football. He is a bit of a fitness fanatic...one of those who takes part in marathons and triathlons.

He was an avid supporter of the Yes campaign for the Irish marriage referendum

Leo is 38 years old, but he celebrated his 36th birthday in a very special way. In support of the marriage referendum, Leo decided to come out on national radio, in an interview with Miriam O'Callahan on RTÉ Radio 1.

"I'm a very private person and I still am. I keep my private life to myself and that's going to continue.

"I always think that friends and family are off-bounds. I went into politics, they didn't.

"But, I am a gay man - it's not a secret - but not something that everyone would necessarily know, but it isn't something I've spoken publicly about before."

His announcement was warmly welcomed by many, with fellow politicians, family, friends, LGBT activists and basically everyone screaming his praise.

@campaignforleo @MiriamOCal v powerful interview. V proud of Leo. Glad I'm not the only gay in the village -:) — Jerry Buttimer (@jerrybuttimer) January 18, 2015

His sister wrote an emotional article for the Irish Independent after he came out.

Sonia Varadkar said: "I was really proud of what he had done and happy for him.

"All of us in the family just want him to be happy and look forward to the day he has someone special in his life, someone he can bring to family dinners and someone we can tease him about."

You can read the full article here.

She must be delighted with him now, he's been with Matt Barrett for almost two years now. Matt is a doctor as well, and he's not too hard on the eyes!

Varadkar: DJ extraordinaire?

No, is the blunt answer to that question. However, he did DJ for a night on RTÉ Radio 1 once. Still quite impressive!

You can listen back to my one off stint on Late Date Takeover from Tuesday 27 December on RTÉ Radio 1 https://t.co/aiFZBrkBhs — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 28, 2016

He's a big music fan, with a keen interest in jazz. But look out for Leo in his wellies and sunnies at Electric Picnic, he attends the festival every year too.

It’s all a bit of a Blur for Leo Varadkar at #ElectricPicnic http://t.co/DyMV5Dx9el pic.twitter.com/c6OuHYckuU — Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) September 6, 2015

He must be a bit of craic so!

The final most important point to make about Leo Varadkar...

He loves his Mammy!