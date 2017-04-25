Everything you need to know about Donald Trump's tan

It has been revealed that Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, does not use fake tan.

No spray-tan, no make-up and definitely no Cocoa Brown.

So what, you may ask, is the secret to his *ahem* glow.

In an amazing exercise of investigative journalism, Marie Claire has spilled the beans on how Trump get's his signature look.

According to the magazine he is not born this way and uses a tanning bed. They interviewed his makeup artist from the 2016 RNC, Jason Kelly, just to be sure.

“I could tell he definitely does the tanning bed — or some sort of tanning with some sort of light — because he has that abrupt contrast around his eyes where they wear those goggles,” Kelly said.

So now you know.
By Claire Anderson

