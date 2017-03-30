Everyone's worst nightmare happens on First Dates Ireland tonight

There are a few things no one wants to happen on a first date.

Getting food on your face would be one, tripping up on the way to the bathroom is another and having your card declined in front of your date when you go to pay would probably be a third.

For this poor chap on First Dates Ireland, the nightmare that is 'Sorry Sir, your card has been declined' came true and his embarrassing moment was recorded and broadcast to the nation.

Not exactly what you want to be remembered for after a romantic evening.

The young fella handled the situation well, had another card to pay for dinner and explained to his date: “It is literally a day before payday.”

Sure we've all been there.

We think it's safe to say the man managed to escape the ordeal relatively unscathed, although he did quip after the second card went through: “That was the longest five seconds of my life.”

Let's hope this was the only awkward moment this fella had on his date!