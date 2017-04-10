Everyone’s talking about this Kerry farmer on RTÉ news last night

Last night RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News reported approximately 60 sheep missing from a farm on Kerry’s Mount Brandon.

Gardaí in Dingle are currently treating the incident as a case of livestock theft.

Since the segment aired it has received a lot of attention on social media, mostly because of what could be described as the thickest Kerry accent the entire country has ever heard, ever.

Gardaí in Co Kerry are investigating the theft of up to 60 sheep on Mount Brandon pic.twitter.com/85bJRIGrsb — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 9, 2017

Let us translate:

The farmer, Mikey Joe, is convinced about 45 sheep have been stolen from his farm.

“There’s a fine ass on them, anybody could see them and when there’s a full moon out it’s pretty bright so anyone could go up the mountain,” he said, speaking to RTÉ news reporter Sean Mac An tsitigh.

He then goes on to say that the missing sheep has him down "a nice bit of money" and nothing can be done about it.

Anyone with information regarding the missing sheep is asked to contact Dingle Gardaí on 066-9153851.

In the meantime, Mikey Joe is offering a offering a €2,000 award for any information leading to the return of his sheep.