Everyone’s talking about the Cork brothers on Britain's Got Talent tonight

Move over the Chuckle Brothers, there’s a new comedy duo in town and they’re from Cork.

The duo, better known as Sean and Seamus from Lords of Strut, took time out 'working' in their uncle's Bistro in Cork City to shine on the Britain's Got Talent stage.

Dressed head-to-toe in the best 80s gear, the duo performed a gas dance to Take On Me.

They’ve actually got some moves.

The duo made it through to the show’s semi-finals next week along with Irish dancer, David Geaney and Meath singer, Leah Barniville.