Everyone’s still re-watching the moment Ant and Dec were reunited on I’m A Celeb

It’s that time of year again, when Ant and Dec grace our screens from ‘down unda’ on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Earlier this year, Ant McPartlin revealed how he nearly died after battling with depression, alcohol and substance abuse.

The TV star entered rehab in June after struggling with a two-year addiction to super-strength painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

It was unknown whether McPartlin would join his counterpart in Australia for the seventeenth series of the ITV show but to everyone’s delight he popped back up as if he never left.

Of course the cheeky chappies made a thing of it on the season premiere last night and it made us love them even more.

Later in the programme, Donnelly presented a miniature model of the camp and claimed that he made it all by himself with no help from McPartlin.

"Where were you all summer anyway, what were you doing?,” Dec asked him.

"Just dead busy … with stuff," McPartlin replied with a smile.

#BromanceGoals

ITV said it best: