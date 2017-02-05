Everyone’s obsessed with these photos of Obama on holidays

It’s only been two weeks but we think it’s safe to say that most of the world has formed an Obama-shaped hole in their hearts.

The former president is taking a much-deserved family holiday on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands and people can’t get enough of his new ‘chill’ look.

Ditching the suit and tie, Barack opted for a backwards snapback, short shorts and flips flops.

While Michelle opted for some casual pigtails.

It's just like seeing your teacher out of school hours - weirdly fascinating.

However, Barack hasn't been completely silent during his time off.

After Donald Trump placed an executive order barring the travel of people from seven different countries, Barack stated that he supports mass protests against the "extreme vetting" orders.
By Anna O'Donoghue

