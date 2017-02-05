Everyone’s obsessed with these photos of Obama on holidays

It’s only been two weeks but we think it’s safe to say that most of the world has formed an Obama-shaped hole in their hearts.

The former president is taking a much-deserved family holiday on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands and people can’t get enough of his new ‘chill’ look.

Ditching the suit and tie, Barack opted for a backwards snapback, short shorts and flips flops.

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

While Michelle opted for some casual pigtails.

You guys are all over Obama wearing a backwards hat but you neglected to point out Michelle in hucking pigtails! 😍 pic.twitter.com/X6nGHYZBjo — LeaveMeHereToDie (@mandyfogazza) February 1, 2017

It's just like seeing your teacher out of school hours - weirdly fascinating.

Obama really in the BVI in flip flops just chillin pic.twitter.com/k1zb1Z3bQ2 — Amat Victoria Curamॐ (@BR_Nation) February 1, 2017

I am not an undercover cop pic.twitter.com/VBXBtVETHT — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) February 1, 2017

Obama waited 8 years to put his hat to the back and yall think we live in post racial society — Bobby Blaxelrod (@MarvBarksdale) February 1, 2017

what makes u happy when sad? for me, obama w a backwards hat — yeah! by usher (@dramaqueef) February 1, 2017

*Obama comes back from vacation*



Him: "Hey guys! I really needed that 3-week break. Y'all good?"



Us: pic.twitter.com/nYSCTIOAZk — Kellyanne Kanye (@mstharrington) February 1, 2017

However, Barack hasn't been completely silent during his time off.

After Donald Trump placed an executive order barring the travel of people from seven different countries, Barack stated that he supports mass protests against the "extreme vetting" orders.