Everyone’s a little emotional as Dobbo signs off for the final time

After 21 years of delivering us the headlines, Brian Dobson signed off from the Six One News for the last time this evening.

While on air, RTÉ tweeted the following videos of his co-workers paying tribute to him.

First up, co-host Sharon Ní Bheoláin chats about having ‘mixed feelings’.

Paschal Donohoe also took the time to wish him well during his interview tonight.

The rest of the country took to Twitter to bid him farewell.

Here is a look back at some of his many highlights on the programme:
By Anna O'Donoghue

