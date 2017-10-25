Everyone’s a little emotional as Dobbo signs off for the final time

After 21 years of delivering us the headlines, Brian Dobson signed off from the Six One News for the last time this evening.

While on air, RTÉ tweeted the following videos of his co-workers paying tribute to him.

First up, co-host Sharon Ní Bheoláin chats about having ‘mixed feelings’.

"Mixed emotions" for RTÉ Newscaster Sharon Ní Bheoláin as her colleague Bryan Dobson moves to @morningireland More: https://t.co/j554wS8fDm pic.twitter.com/tbfTrlrWhL — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 25, 2017

If the studio was falling down around him "Bryan would keep going" - Dympna Moroney, Programme Editor, as Bryan Dobson joins @morningireland pic.twitter.com/33tO48WE0g — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 25, 2017

RTÉ Newscaster Una O'Hagan says "TV's loss will be radio's gain," as Bryan Dobson leaves Six One for @morningireland https://t.co/j554wS8fDm pic.twitter.com/oD2JeFdWTL — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 25, 2017

Paschal Donohoe also took the time to wish him well during his interview tonight.

Paschal Donohoe wishes Bryan Dobson well on his last Six One News, Mr Dobson says he looks forward to talking to him on the radio pic.twitter.com/Z5xQd4vY1f — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 25, 2017

The rest of the country took to Twitter to bid him farewell.

Watching Dobbo turn into a silver FOX in real time on tonight’s @rtenews 🦊 besta luck on radio- i’ll miss looking at you for sure. pic.twitter.com/9SdSu18SPu — Stefanie Preissner (@StefPreissner) October 25, 2017

Who else is waiting for Dobbo to reveal himself as Rtes secret producer!? #dobson #rte #news pic.twitter.com/R9mqhWFhim — Bo Jangles Gavigan (@JanglesGavigan) October 25, 2017

Dobbo through the ages was worth paying for a TV license tbh.

An emotional six one.#RTENews #GoodbyeDobbo — Cheeseburger Eddie (@CiaraEddie) October 25, 2017

Joanna Donnelly said that #dobbo piece made her heart race, mine is racing too... — Dylan Prendergast (@MrXathon) October 25, 2017

Aw that was a nice wee tribute to Dobbo on the Six One news. Shame he’s leaving but onto better things I guess! — Scott (@evilsc0t) October 25, 2017

It's Bryan Dobson's last scheduled SixOne today. Truly the end of an era. I'll miss the big man, esp his gr8 special live broadcasts #Dobbo — Miriam Kennedy (@Miriam_Kennedy) October 25, 2017

Here is a look back at some of his many highlights on the programme: