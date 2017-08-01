Everyone was skitting over this 'Karachi' question on Breakfast Republic this morning

Nothing like a good laugh to start your day and the crew at Breakfast Republic had everyone giggling today.

Jennifer Zamparelli was taking part in the show's SmartyPants quiz and asked 'Where in the world is Karachi?'

While Jen didn't know the answer, Bernard O'Shea quickly quipped that it's located 'between your lower leg and..." before he trailed off in laughter.

"Did you ever have an itchy Karachi?"

Gas.

For those of you wondering, it's in Pakistan.