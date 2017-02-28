Everyone wants Kellyanne Conway to take her feet off the Oval Office couch

After President Donald Trump met with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, there was a great photo opportunity.

But among the pictures that were taken, one stood out – and it wasn’t because of anything do with either the president or the leaders of the HBCU.

No, it was because of Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway and her slightly unusual position on the Oval Office sofa.

It did not go unnoticed that she looked very much at home.

Conway has, of course, been a very visible and equally controversial part of the Trump administration.

Her performances on TV have been notoriously evasive – so much so that she was banned from one morning show, MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

And she has been responsible for two standout moments from the administration’s rocky start – her use of the phrase “alternative facts” and her citation of the “Bowling Green massacre”, an apparent terrorist attack which in fact never happened.

And this latest photo had people once again talking about Conway.

Some wondered what she was doing on her phone.

Others thought it demonstrated something more important about the meeting itself.

And others thought it just wan’t that big a deal.

The meeting itself saw Trump meet with presidents of more than 100 HBCUs.

The university presidents, who also met with Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, are urging Trump to set aside more federal contracts and grants for their schools and take a greater hand in their welfare by moving responsibility for a key program for those colleges to the White House.
