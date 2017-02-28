Everyone wants Kellyanne Conway to take her feet off the Oval Office couch

After President Donald Trump met with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, there was a great photo opportunity.

But among the pictures that were taken, one stood out – and it wasn’t because of anything do with either the president or the leaders of the HBCU.

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2017

No, it was because of Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway and her slightly unusual position on the Oval Office sofa.

It did not go unnoticed that she looked very much at home.

I have so many questions about this photo, but chief among them is why nobody is telling Kellyanne Conway to get her damn feet off the couch pic.twitter.com/tU0CBS36Fe — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) February 28, 2017

I wish I was as comfortable in this economic climate as KellyAnne Conway is on the Oval Office furniture. — Ashley Riggs (@Just1MoreAshley) February 28, 2017

Conway has, of course, been a very visible and equally controversial part of the Trump administration.

Her performances on TV have been notoriously evasive – so much so that she was banned from one morning show, MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

And she has been responsible for two standout moments from the administration’s rocky start – her use of the phrase “alternative facts” and her citation of the “Bowling Green massacre”, an apparent terrorist attack which in fact never happened.

Breaking news: Kellyanne Conway uses "alternative etiquette" by putting her feet on the couch of the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/erb0KwyoBr — Chris Arthur (@arthurct20) February 28, 2017

Kellyanne Conway lost both legs in the Bowling Green massacre. Tragic.@KellyannePolls pic.twitter.com/G8aPRxcUXX — wienerzucker (@wienerzucker) February 28, 2017

And this latest photo had people once again talking about Conway.

Some wondered what she was doing on her phone.

If it's my profile you're looking at, @KellyannePolls, please swipe left. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/rHhc6jv4xN — Jeff Hecht (@JeffHechtAZ) February 28, 2017

Others thought it demonstrated something more important about the meeting itself.

Now, you can't expect us to take this "meeting" seriously when this is the setting. pic.twitter.com/IAx34PlliM — deray mckesson (@deray) February 28, 2017

Conway with her shoes on the couch in Oval Office - consistent with general level of disrespect Trump team has shown pic.twitter.com/r8mMki0Yyb — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 28, 2017

And others thought it just wan’t that big a deal.

If Kellyanne Conway's feet on a couch is the worst thing that happens to you, might I suggest helping at a food bank to see real life probs. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) February 28, 2017

The meeting itself saw Trump meet with presidents of more than 100 HBCUs.

The university presidents, who also met with Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, are urging Trump to set aside more federal contracts and grants for their schools and take a greater hand in their welfare by moving responsibility for a key program for those colleges to the White House.