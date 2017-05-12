Everyone thinks Jeremy Corbyn's aide is the image of Tom Cruise

The UK is in the midst of an election and yesterday didn't start too well for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

An incident occured where a car carrying the MP ran over a BBC cameraman's foot.

Since, a picture of Corbyn and an aide in the car after the incident has been doing the rounds, with everyone arriving at the same conclusion.

QUESTION: Is is just me, or does Jeremy Corbyn's aide look suspiciously like Tom Cruise...? pic.twitter.com/pamUgDylM4 — Lauren Clarke (@rensyclarke) May 11, 2017

Tom Cruise with Jeremy Corbyn ? pic.twitter.com/yp8EZAzqWZ — Cepe Smith (@CepeSmith) May 11, 2017

Has corbyn called tom cruise in to help#missionimpossible pic.twitter.com/2NO2WCnS2q — clive308 (@clive308) May 11, 2017

Am I the only person wondering why 1980s Tom Cruise was in the car with Corbyn? #corbyncar pic.twitter.com/4qTCJBWhDj — Matt Tuckey (@matthewtuckey) May 11, 2017

I'm intrigued by Jeremy Corbyn being whisked away by Tom Cruise. Someone taking the Mission Impossible motif a little too close to heart? pic.twitter.com/5xKWO5zyrL — John Bates (@MrJohnBates) May 11, 2017

According to BuzzFeed, the man is not a Hollywood superstar, but Labour Party aide James Schneider.

That, or it is a massive plot spoiler for Mission: Impossible 6.