Everyone thinks Jeremy Corbyn's aide is the image of Tom Cruise
12/05/2017 - 09:08:10Back to Discover Home
The UK is in the midst of an election and yesterday didn't start too well for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
An incident occured where a car carrying the MP ran over a BBC cameraman's foot.
Since, a picture of Corbyn and an aide in the car after the incident has been doing the rounds, with everyone arriving at the same conclusion.
QUESTION: Is is just me, or does Jeremy Corbyn's aide look suspiciously like Tom Cruise...? pic.twitter.com/pamUgDylM4— Lauren Clarke (@rensyclarke) May 11, 2017
Tom Cruise with Jeremy Corbyn ? pic.twitter.com/yp8EZAzqWZ— Cepe Smith (@CepeSmith) May 11, 2017
Has corbyn called tom cruise in to help#missionimpossible pic.twitter.com/2NO2WCnS2q— clive308 (@clive308) May 11, 2017
Am I the only person wondering why 1980s Tom Cruise was in the car with Corbyn? #corbyncar pic.twitter.com/4qTCJBWhDj— Matt Tuckey (@matthewtuckey) May 11, 2017
I'm intrigued by Jeremy Corbyn being whisked away by Tom Cruise. Someone taking the Mission Impossible motif a little too close to heart? pic.twitter.com/5xKWO5zyrL— John Bates (@MrJohnBates) May 11, 2017
According to BuzzFeed, the man is not a Hollywood superstar, but Labour Party aide James Schneider.
That, or it is a massive plot spoiler for Mission: Impossible 6.
Join the conversation - comment here