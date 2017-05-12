Everyone thinks Jeremy Corbyn's aide is the image of Tom Cruise

The UK is in the midst of an election and yesterday didn't start too well for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

An incident occured where a car carrying the MP ran over a BBC cameraman's foot.

Since, a picture of Corbyn and an aide in the car after the incident has been doing the rounds, with everyone arriving at the same conclusion.

According to BuzzFeed, the man is not a Hollywood superstar, but Labour Party aide James Schneider.

That, or it is a massive plot spoiler for Mission: Impossible 6.
By Steve Neville

